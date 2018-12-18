Construction on the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel was supposed to be finished by the end of December, but there's yet another delay.

This time, there is no new delivery date.

"We will be continuing with the work after Dec. 31," said Neal Belitsky, tunnel president CEO on the U.S. side of the border. "And we're working with the contractor and the engineers on a new date for completion."

He said a revised completion date won't be determined until the new year.

Overnight closures from Sunday to Thursday began in fall 2017 for the ceiling construction. It was originally supposed to be finished by June 2018.

The problems began when workers discovered the new hangers that would support the new roofing were larger than the hangers used previously.

The delivery date has been pushed back repeatedly.

"The work is just more complex than anybody anticipated it being. And so we're making sure that the work is done right, and it's just taking a little bit more time than we thought it would," said Belitsky.