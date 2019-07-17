Detroit-Windsor tunnel returns to normal 24/7 operation — again

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is returning to normal operating hours — again.

Starting July 19, the tunnel will be open 24 hours a day, but only for a limited time. After mid-August, it will close one night a week for continued construction.

For the last three weeks, the tunnel has been closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The tunnel was closed nightly for more than a year for extensive ceiling replacement, returning then to 24/7 operation in February 2019.

At the time, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, Carolyn Brown expressed frustration with delays in construction, noting that only the U.S. side of the tunnel operator signed work contracts.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel officials said that the work had been "substantially completed," with the last three weeks of closures needed to complete "ancillary work."

The one-night-a-week closures beginning in mid-August are expected to last until the end of September.