Detroit-Windsor tunnel returns to normal 24/7 operation — again
For the last three weeks, the tunnel has been closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is returning to normal operating hours — again.
Starting July 19, the tunnel will be open 24 hours a day, but only for a limited time. After mid-August, it will close one night a week for continued construction.
For the last three weeks, the tunnel has been closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The tunnel was closed nightly for more than a year for extensive ceiling replacement, returning then to 24/7 operation in February 2019.
At the time, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, Carolyn Brown expressed frustration with delays in construction, noting that only the U.S. side of the tunnel operator signed work contracts.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel officials said that the work had been "substantially completed," with the last three weeks of closures needed to complete "ancillary work."
The one-night-a-week closures beginning in mid-August are expected to last until the end of September.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.