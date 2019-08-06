Detroit-Windsor tunnel closures announced for March, April
The company responsible for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has announced an additional spate of closures throughout March and April as renovation work continues.
During closure days, the last bus to Detroit from Windsor will leave at 8 p.m.
On March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, April 16, April 23 and April 30, the tunnel will close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
On those days, the last bus to Detroit from Windsor will leave the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 8 p.m.
The last bus to Windsor from Detroit will leave Detroit Tunnel Plaza at 8:39 p.m.
The tunnel bus will carry passengers during special events, while the Ambassador Bridge will be used for return trips.
The closures are part of an ongoing $22 million project to renovate the tunnel.
