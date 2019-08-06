Detroit-Windsor tunnel closures announced for March, April

The company responsible for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has announced an additional spate of closures throughout March and April as renovation work continues.

On March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, April 16, April 23 and April 30, the tunnel will close between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On those days, the last bus to Detroit from Windsor will leave the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 8 p.m.

The last bus to Windsor from Detroit will leave Detroit Tunnel Plaza at 8:39 p.m.

The tunnel bus will carry passengers during special events, while the Ambassador Bridge will be used for return trips.

The closures are part of an ongoing $22 million project to renovate the tunnel.