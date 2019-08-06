More closures announced for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for three consecutive Thursday nights, starting near the end of February.

The tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday on Feb. 20, Feb. 27 and March 5.

The last round of closures for the tunnel was in early December as work continued on the $22 million renovation project, which started in 2017.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel every day.