More closures announced for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for three consecutive Thursday nights, starting at the end of February.
The tunnel will be closed for three consecutive Thursday nights starting February 20
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for three consecutive Thursday nights, starting near the end of February.
The tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday on Feb. 20, Feb. 27 and March 5.
The last round of closures for the tunnel was in early December as work continued on the $22 million renovation project, which started in 2017.
About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel every day.
