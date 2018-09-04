Another overnight closure for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
The closure will run from 9 p.m. Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. Dec. 6.
The tunnel's last round of temporary closures was in October and November
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed overnight tonight.
The closure will run from 9 p.m. Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. Dec. 6. The Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus's last departure this evening will be 8 p.m. from Windsor.
The tunnel's last round of temporary closures was in October and November as it continues work on the $22 million renovation project.
The project has been underway since 2017.
