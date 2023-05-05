Content
Windsor

Detroit-Windsor tunnel closed Sunday morning

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel will be closed Sunday morning for three hours while emergency responders conduct their annual emergency exercise.

The tunnel will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. for an emergency response exercise

CBC News ·
Vehicles travel through the tunnel toll booths on the Windsor side of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
Vehicles travel through the tunnel toll booths on the Windsor side of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Between seven and ten a.m., emergency responders and employees of the tunnel, Canada Border Services Agency and Transit Windsor can conduct an annual emergency response exercise.
Carolyn Brown, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited, says that the exercise is a critical part of the tunnel's emergency response procedures.

Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited is hosting this year's exercise, and manage the Canadian side of the tunnel. 

The tunnel will reopen as normal at 10 a.m. Sunday 7 May. 

 

