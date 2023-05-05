Detroit-Windsor tunnel closed Sunday morning

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel will be closed for three hours on Sunday morning.

Between seven and ten a.m., emergency responders and employees of the tunnel, Canada Border Services Agency and Transit Windsor can conduct an annual emergency response exercise.

Carolyn Brown, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited, says that the exercise is a critical part of the tunnel's emergency response procedures.

Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited is hosting this year's exercise, and manage the Canadian side of the tunnel.

The tunnel will reopen as normal at 10 a.m. Sunday 7 May.