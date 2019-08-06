More overnight closures for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel renovations
More closures are in store for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel this month.
The tunnel will also close for the Detroit Free Press marathon
Additional temporary closures are required to complete the $22 million renovation project, which have been underway since 2017.
The tunnel will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
The tunnel will also close for the Detroit Free Press marathon, from 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. on race day, Oct. 21.
About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel on a daily basis.
