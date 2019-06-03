More nightly closures for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel starting June 23

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is once again slated to close at night, as workers finalize a multi-million dollar construction project.

Travellers will be unable to access the tunnel from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, between June 23, 2019 and July 19, 2019.

According to a media release on June 3, the tunnel will remain open on June 24 to accommodate increased traffic for the Windsor Riverfront Fireworks Party.

The tunnel will also remain open between July 4 and July 6, for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Construction on the tunnel's 88-year-old ceiling began in January 2017, with total costs estimated at approximately $22 million. There were multiple delays on the construction before the tunnel resumed its regular operations on Feb. 3, 2019.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel officials say that the work has been "substantially completed," with the additional nightly closures needed to complete "ancillary work."

If the ongoing construction requires more closures after July 19, travellers will be informed in advance.