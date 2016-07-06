More closures coming for Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, dates pending

There will be closures to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for further construction work, but no work schedule has been released.

Carolyn Brown, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which manages the Canadian side of the tunnel, said the construction contract was signed only by the U.S. side.

"We are frustrated. As I said, the contract has been delayed. There's some extra work that we're doing, but there is a high level of frustration on our part," said Brown.

The tunnel had been closed nightly for ceiling replacement for more than a year. It reopened February 2019.

There won't be any changes to the tunnel operating hours for the Victoria Day long weekend. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

According to Brown, the tunnel lost about 8 per cent ridership overall in 2018 compared to 2017. However, she expects a rebound to happen over time.

The corporation had put up billboards advertising the tunnel across the city as part of that effort.

"We did such a good job letting our commuters and our customers know when we were closed, we needed to get the message out that we were open again," said Brown.

While she is certain there will be future construction in the tunnel that will require closures, she doesn't yet have any dates.

Brown maintains that the tunnel is still the fastest way for people to cross the border.

The tunnel will remain open 24/7 for crossing this Victoria Day long weekend.