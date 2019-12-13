'Boom' in east Windsor from Detroit power plant demolition

Houses in east Windsor shook Friday morning as the old Conners Creek Power Plant in Detroit, Mich. was imploded.

The plant, retired in 2008, is being demolished to make room for a new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant as part of a land exchange with the city.

WATCH: DTE Energy implodes Conner Creek Power Plant in Detroit. <a href="https://t.co/jxhkijmmQB">pic.twitter.com/jxhkijmmQB</a> —@Local4News

There are no major roadways closed in Detroit due to the demolition but there may be loud noises and temporary dust as the building comes down.

The Conners Creek Power Plant came online in 1915 and employed about 350 people, providing power to 400,000 homes. The plant has also served as a navigational waypoint, with seven iconic stacks known as the 'Seven Sisters.' Those were demolished in 1996.