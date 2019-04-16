Detroit, Windsor fire departments mark 170 years of mutual assistance

In 1849 — 170 years ago — Windsor's riverfront was ablaze.

"There was some sparks that they think set the Dougall warehouse on fire, which was kind of at the foot of where Ouellette and Riverside [Drive] is," explained Museum Windsor curator Madelyn Della Valle. "It burned down a lot of the buildings on the north side of Riverside, which was Sandwich Street at the time."

While Windsor did have some volunteer firefighters, it was Windsor's neighbour to the north that saved the day.

"There had been an arrangement a year before with Detroit that if we needed help they would come," Della Valle said. "And they fulfilled that requirement splendidly."

To thank their American neighbours for saving the city, Windsorites, led by François Baby, raised funds to purchase a silver "speaking trumpet" — essentially a low tech megaphone — for the Detroit firefighters.

Museum Windsor curator Madelyn Della Valle holds the silver speaking trumpet gifted by Windsor to Detroit after the riverfront fire of 1849. Part of the Detroit Historical Museum's collection, it will be on display at Museum Windsor for the next six months. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Ever since, the trumpet has been considered a symbol of the friendship between the two departments.

In 1969, fire officials met on the Ambassador Bridge to mark the 120 years since the Windsor fire. Two years prior, in 1967, Windsor firefighters were in Detroit to help respond to the fires caused by the Detroit Riot.

Fire officials from Windsor and Detroit meet at the Ambassador Bridge in 1969 to mark the 120th anniversary of the 1849 Windsor fire. (Mayor Drew Dilkens/Facebook)

On Tuesday, officials recreated that picture again — and added a shot in the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel for good measure.

Officials met at the International Boundary Line at the Ambassador Bridge... (Mayor Drew Dilkens/Facebook) ....and in the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. (Mayor Drew Dilkens/Facebook)

Windsor fire chief Steve Laforet said the relationship between Windsor and Detroit's department remains close.

"Because we share two border crossings, we have an opportunity and a need to interact on a regular basis," he said, noting that the two departments train together.

"But it's also a friendship. Both the Windsor Fire Department honour guard and the Detroit Fire Department honour guard interact on a regular basis, so whether that's for a ceremony, whether that's to support one another when a member passes at a funeral, that relationship is strong."

DFD Chief of Department Robert Distelrath expressed similar sentiments, and noted that his department still has Windsor's back.

"As a life-long Detroiter, I've always just considered Windsor to be an extension of my city. The metropolitan area is basically one and we operate as such," he said.