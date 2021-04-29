Cash injection: Detroit offers payment for those driving people to vaccine appointments
Pre-paid debit cards of $50 available per passenger, with a 3-person cap per vehicle
Detroit is adding to the gig economy: Drivers who take a city resident for a COVID-19 shot can get $50.
There is a $150 three-person cap per vehicle, but there's no limit on the number of trips. Compensation will come in the form of a prepaid debit card.
"There shouldn't be a single barrier for any Detroiter to get a vaccination, and certainly not transportation," Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday.
Nearly half of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one shot. But in Detroit, it's just 30 per cent.
Drivers must register and schedule a first-dose appointment for their passenger. If they bring the person back for a second dose, they'll get another $50 card, the city said.
Michigan continues to have the nation's highest seven-day case rate, but the situation is improving. The seven-day daily average was 4,167, down from around 7,000 two weeks ago.
