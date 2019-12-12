CN crews responding to train derailment in southwest Detroit

CN crews are in the process of responding to a train that derailed Thursday morning in southwest Detroit, Mich.

In an afternoon statement, CN Rail spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis confirmed 11 railcars derailed in "multiple positions, including four empty railcars with residual traces of liquid asphalt and one railcar which was cleaned and purged of any previous content."

Detroit authorities said five cars were labelled as carrying hazardous materials — but have since confirmed they were empty at the time of the incident.

Abecassis said there were no injuries and no fires related to the derailment. Additionally, he said there were "no loaded railcars carrying dangerous goods involved."

A train derails and flips near our headquarters in Southwest Detroit. <a href="https://t.co/TVO8PkBcc2">pic.twitter.com/TVO8PkBcc2</a> —@WeAreIdealGroup

The derailment has shut down traffic in the area while the train cars are cleared.

The train was en route to Toledo, Ohio and derailed on Conrail-operated tracks. CN Rail would not comment on if there would be any impact to rail operations on the Canadian side of the border.

The cause of the train derailment remains under investigation.