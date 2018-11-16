Detroit named as a top travel destination in 2019 by Fodor's

Detroit has made Fodor's Travel Go List of 52 recommended destinations to visit next year.

It joins such locales as Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, Puerto Rico, Lagos, Nigeria, Berlin and Morocco's Atlantic coast.

The popular international travel guide says "Detroit has had several false starts, but it looks like America's favourite comeback city is finally making a legit comeback."

Some reasons listed for visiting include the city's burgeoning riverfront which features parks and bike lanes, new residential units, retail spaces and restaurants coming to the central business district and the city's boutique hotel boom.

Fodor's does warn — however — that summer is "ideally" the best time to visit because "Detroit winters are brutally cold and can last well into April."