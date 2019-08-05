'I would have no words': Windsorite hoping to land on Detroit Tigers roster

The next Detroit Tiger might be a Windsor-raised outfielder.

Jacob Robson is batting .277 for the Toledo Mudhens, one ladder shy of the major leagues.

There's no guarantee he'll make the next Tiger roster, but it's something he's hoping for.

"Growing up in Windsor, growing up a Tiger fan ... I would have no words if I got to play for my hometown team," said Robson.

"Whether or not it happens this year, it's something I'll continue to have as my goal."

"I know what I'm getting into," said Robson. "It's one of those things where the more you think 'Maybe today is the day,' the longer the season seems."

Robson said he focuses on what he can control, and hopefully being called up will be a byproduct of that hard work. He's gone from the lower leagues to the farm team in just a few years.

Robson played other sports when he was growing up, but baseball is the one he found stuck the most. (Scott W. Grau)

"Once I developed my identity and stuck with it, it made things a lot easier," said Robson. "You can get lost if you don't know who you are."

When Robson was young, he played sports almost every day — hockey and volleyball in addition to baseball. Thanks to that, he got used to different coaching styles.

"Developing that mental strength ... you're going to get screamed at and it's very intense," said Robson.

"When I got to college for baseball, he yelled a lot. Some kids couldn't handle it, but for me I knew how to take what the coach was saying and use it to my advantage."