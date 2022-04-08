Play ball: Windsorites take in Detroit Tigers' opening day

After two years, baseball fans in Windsor, Ont., may be able to take in the Detroit Tigers' opening-day game Friday now that border testing has eased.

The Tigers take on Chicago White Sox at about 1 p.m. at Comerica Park.

As of last week, fully vaccinated Canadian travellers returning to the country no longer need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test, lifting a potential barrier for many in Windsor-Essex hoping to head to Detroit for a game.

The Tigers' 2020 season was affected by the pandemic, cancelling the home opener and pushing it to July. Last year, they played to a limited crowd due to COVID-19.

Detroit finished 77-85 last season for its best record since 2017, but went 30-46 against the AL Central rivals, including Chicago.

This morning, spectators and tailgaters were making their way to Comerica Park.

About 80 people from Windsor came by bus to tailgate at the Eastern Market ahead of the game.

"It's been a long two years and it's good just to get out," said Windsor resident Christine Malinowski, who wasn't going to the game, but enjoyed festivities just outside the park. "It's just been a fantastic time being around with everybody and enjoying ourselves tailgating."

Brendan Heikkinen also appreciated the opportunity to take in the game.

"Well I'm ecstatic," he said.

"The weather's nice, a little brisk but we're ready to go and I'm going to enjoy the time and enjoy the company, and go Tigers!"

For Blue Jays fans, they open Friday night against Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Blue Jays have not had a home opener in Toronto since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Instead, Toronto played out of Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo, N.Y., for all of 2020 and most of 2021. When they were permitted to play at Rogers Centre last season, it was at reduced capacity as part of Ontario's safety protocols.