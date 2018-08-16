Young Detroit Tigers fan gives away lucky catch to birthday boy

What was going to be a young boy's "keepsake forever" after his lucky catch at a Detroit Tigers game ended up being a gift to a boy sitting several rows forward.

The boy who caught the ball first high-fived his family then walked down several rows to hand the baseball to the other boy.

Commentators narrated the moment that was captured during the Tigers home game against the Chicago White Sox.

The best thing you'll see all day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggerThanBaseball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggerThanBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/8HSNRDSQYx">pic.twitter.com/8HSNRDSQYx</a> —@MLB

"When you sour on humanity, even for a moment, please think of that," one said.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," he referencing a meme based on a movie quote from Starsky and Hutch.

Comerica Park, the venue that hosted the game, used Twitter to find the two boys, saying they'd like to speak to the pair.

And Tigers fans answered. Several people said they knew either one or both families.

"The younger boy it was his birthday and had tried catching one all night, but never did," one Twitter user wrote. "The older kid had watched this all night and when he got he automatically gave it to the younger one after watching him all night."

You <a href="https://twitter.com/tigers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tigers</a> fans are unbelievable! Both boys have been identified and contacted! Well done, Travis and Happy Birthday, Michael. Great story! <a href="https://t.co/yLXmxyasWp">https://t.co/yLXmxyasWp</a> —@ComericaPark

The catcher was identified as Travis and the birthday boy, who was apparently turning 7, as Michael.

Comerica Park says the two have been contacted.