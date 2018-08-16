Skip to Main Content
Young Detroit Tigers fan gives away lucky catch to birthday boy
New

Young Detroit Tigers fan gives away lucky catch to birthday boy

A young boy named Travis was captured giving away his lucky catch to a boy he didn't know, who had been trying all night to catch a baseball - apparently on his 7th birthday.

'I'm not crying, you're crying,' the commentator says

CBC News ·
Cameras caught Travis giving away his catch to Michael. (@MLB/Twitter)

What was going to be a young boy's "keepsake forever" after his lucky catch at a Detroit Tigers game ended up being a gift to a boy sitting several rows forward.

The boy who caught the ball first high-fived his family then walked down several rows to hand the baseball to the other boy.

Commentators narrated the moment that was captured during the Tigers home game against the Chicago White Sox.

"When you sour on humanity, even for a moment, please think of that," one said.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," he referencing a meme based on a movie quote from Starsky and Hutch.

Comerica Park, the venue that hosted the game, used Twitter to find the two boys, saying they'd like to speak to the pair.

And Tigers fans answered. Several people said they knew either one or both families. 

"The younger boy it was his birthday and had tried catching one all night, but never did," one Twitter user wrote. "The older kid had watched this all night and when he got he automatically gave it to the younger one after watching him all night."

The catcher was identified as Travis and the birthday boy, who was apparently turning 7, as Michael.

Comerica Park says the two have been contacted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us