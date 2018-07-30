Skip to Main Content
Detroit sports venues to help fans with sensory issues

Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit are partnering with a non-profit to provide assistance for fans with sensory issues.

Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena say staff are trained on how to help

The Canadian Press ·
In an undated photo provided by Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit with Ford Field and Comerica Park in the background. The event centres are looking to help out fans with sensory issues. (Rob Kohn/Olympia Development of Michigan via AP)

Both facilities have been certified by KultureCity, which helps sports teams across the country with sensory-inclusive programs.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation often are experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder or other similar conditions.

Olympia Entertainment say event staff at both Detroit venues have been trained and certified on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle sensory overload situations.

Sensory bags equipped with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed.

Fans needing a quieter and more secure environment also will have access to sensory areas.

