Deer found swimming in Detroit River finds new home on Fighting Island
The Windsor Police marine unit dealt with an unusual case this weekend.
Windsor Police Service's marine unit directed it back to land
While out on patrol Sunday, the officers encountered a deer swimming in the Detroit River.
They directed the animal to land, and say its "new home" is now on Fighting Island.
