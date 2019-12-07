Violation notice issued for property owners of Detroit River dock collapse

The owners of the property where a dock collapsed into the Detroit River last month have received a violation notice from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The violation is for illegal filling of a bottomland without a permit and has been issued to a Muskegon, Mich.-based company called Ericksons.

Ericksons was leasing the property to Detroit Bulk Storage and Revere Dock.

The company has 15 days to provide a restoration plan to remove the debris without disturbing potentially contaminated river bottom sediment. EGLE must approve the plan.

Tests performed near where the material spilled into the Detroit River have found the water meets all quality standards. Water samples were taken both up- and downstream from the site. Contaminant levels were not detectable. Previous tests showed no signs of excessive radiation levels.

The collapse of crushed limestone occurred on Nov. 26, but Michigan officials didn't become aware of the incident until last week.