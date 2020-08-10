Two adults and three children unharmed after 13 foot boat flips over in Detroit River near LaSalle

The occupants of a 13 foot powerboat are unharmed after it flipped over in the Detroit River near LaSalle, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP Marine Unit located and rescued two adults and three children, a press release from the OPP states. A citizen passerby on a U.S. vessel also helped in the recovery process.

The individuals were riding in a Tri Hull fibreglass powerboat when it flipped over in the Fighting Island shipping channel between the United States and Canada at the same time that two large freighters were passing through the area.

The OPP did not specify how the boat capsized in their press release.

The boat was also retrieved and returned to shore.

More from CBC Windsor