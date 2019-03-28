Company to shut down operations at Detroit incinerator
Trash burned at the incinerator created electricity
A company is shutting down operations at a Detroit incinerator that has been criticized for foul odours and other emissions.
Detroit Renewable Energy Chief Executive Todd Grzech said Wednesday that the Detroit Renewable Power facility northeast of downtown will stop converting waste to energy.
The company was under a 2014 consent judgement with the state to upgrade the incinerator to manage odours. Groups have lobbied for the plant's closure. Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that his preference is that the site never again is home to a waste incinerator.
Trash burned at the incinerator created electricity and steam used by homes and buildings in and around downtown. Grzech said the company will focus more on the underground steam system's operations which now will be fuelled solely by natural gas.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.