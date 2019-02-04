Detroit refinery flare malfunctions, no danger from smelly air

A malfunction at a Detroit refinery means the air might be a bit smelly until it's under control.

Marathon Petroleum has begun the shutdown process to stop the release from a flare (a combustion safety device that burns excess hydrocarbon gases).

"These processes have significantly reduced the amount of material flowing to the flare," said Jamal Kheiry, communications manager.

To be able to repair the flare, connected vessels are being emptied. According to Kheiry, this work will be completed by the end of day Monday.

"Our ongoing air monitoring has not detected dangerous levels of any substances," said Kheiry. "We will continue to conduct air monitoring on a constant basis in nearby communities."

The monitoring is just a precaution, according to Kheiry and data will be provided to emergency response and regulatory agencies.

A statement from the City of Detroit said that Marathon and other agencies will meet Tuesday to discuss the issue.