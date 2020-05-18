Detroit priest uses squirt gun to spray holy water at parishioners maintaining physical distancing

Photos of a Detroit priest using a squirt gun to dispense holy water have gone viral, leading the parish to share some equally creative posts made by fans on the internet.

It all started when a Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area took his best shot at keeping the congregation from getting too close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos posted on social media by St. Ambrose Church show Rev. Timothy Pelc using a squirt gun to shoot holy water at parishioners on Easter Sunday.

The priest wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.

Since the photos became popular online, the parish also shared on Facebook some of the creative ways people used Pelc's images.