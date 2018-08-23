Skip to Main Content
Detroit officer suspended after using stun gun on man holding baby

Detroit officer suspended after using stun gun on man holding baby

A Detroit police officer has been suspended without pay for 30 days after he used a stun gun on a man who was holding a baby.

A man grabbed his 2-month-old after police told him he was under arrest

The Associated Press ·
A police officer in suburban Detroit used a stun gun on a man while the man was holding a baby. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Canadian Press)

A suburban Detroit police officer has been suspended after using a stun gun on a combative man while he was holding an infant.

Westland police say a man had grabbed his 2-month-old son last Friday after officers told him they were arresting him for assault, property damage and outstanding warrants.

Police chief Jeff Jedrusik said in a statement that the use of the stun gun while the man "was holding the child, was a questionable decision." 

The officer has been suspended without pay for 30 days.

Jedrusik said they are thankful the child was not injured.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us