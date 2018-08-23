Detroit officer suspended after using stun gun on man holding baby

A suburban Detroit police officer has been suspended after using a stun gun on a combative man while he was holding an infant.

Westland police say a man had grabbed his 2-month-old son last Friday after officers told him they were arresting him for assault, property damage and outstanding warrants.

Police chief Jeff Jedrusik said in a statement that the use of the stun gun while the man "was holding the child, was a questionable decision."

The officer has been suspended without pay for 30 days.

Jedrusik said they are thankful the child was not injured.