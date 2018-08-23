Detroit officer suspended after using stun gun on man holding baby
A Detroit police officer has been suspended without pay for 30 days after he used a stun gun on a man who was holding a baby.
A man grabbed his 2-month-old after police told him he was under arrest
Westland police say a man had grabbed his 2-month-old son last Friday after officers told him they were arresting him for assault, property damage and outstanding warrants.
Police chief Jeff Jedrusik said in a statement that the use of the stun gun while the man "was holding the child, was a questionable decision."
The officer has been suspended without pay for 30 days.
Jedrusik said they are thankful the child was not injured.