Gunman killed by St. Clair Shores police after he fatally shot police dog

Authorities say officers shot and killed a 29-year-old man near a banquet hall in suburban Detroit, after the man shot and killed a police dog.

St. Clair Shores police were called to Lakeland Manor Sunday night, where around 70 people were gathered for an event, responding to report of a man with a rifle.

Police say the man ignored the officers' instructions and fled.

K-9 officer Axe was sent to track the man. Police say the man then shot the dog with a handgun.

Sending thoughts & prayers to St. Clair Shores Police Department as K9 Axe was killed in the line of duty last night... our hearts go out to K9 Axe's handler. Thank you for your service & dedication to your community. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> <a href="https://t.co/IanFAEGIkP">pic.twitter.com/IanFAEGIkP</a> —@CKPSMedia

Officers then fired at the man, and both man and dog were taken to hospital for treatment, later pronounced dead.

K-9 Axe had been with the police department since 2016.

The sheriff's office is investigating.