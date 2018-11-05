Skip to Main Content
Gunman killed by St. Clair Shores police after he fatally shot police dog

Gunman killed by St. Clair Shores police after he fatally shot police dog

A man is dead after St. Clair Shores police shot him, after he ignored officers' instructions and fatally shot a police dog.

Police responded to a report of a man with a rifle Sunday night

The Associated Press ·
K-9 Axe with St. Clair Shores police was shot and killed Sunday night. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say officers shot and killed a 29-year-old man near a banquet hall in suburban Detroit, after the man shot and killed a police dog.

St. Clair Shores police were called to Lakeland Manor Sunday night, where around 70 people were gathered for an event, responding to report of a man with a rifle. 

Police say the man ignored the officers' instructions and fled. 

K-9 officer Axe was sent to track the man. Police say the man then shot the dog with a handgun.

Officers then fired at the man, and both man and dog were taken to hospital for treatment, later pronounced dead.

K-9 Axe had been with the police department since 2016. 

The sheriff's office is investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|