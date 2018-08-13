560 municipal license plates missing from Detroit school district

Up to 560 license plates belonging to Detroit's school district have vanished, and no one knows why.

The plates are state-issued municipal plates that don't have annual renewal fees, nor are they tied to a vehicle identification number.

What this means is that law enforcement would have a difficult time tracking a getaway car or identifying a reckless driver with an unauthorized municipal plate.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the Detroit district struggled to explain what happened to those missing plates. State officials don't monitor the plates once they've been issued and there aren't many rules regulating them.

District spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson says the newspaper's findings show another example of insufficient processes.

She says the district will develop policy and administrative guidelines for unauthorized plates.

