Detroit's mayor says COVID-19 'starting to weaken,' as state's emergency declaration extended

The mayor of Detroit said the coronavirus is "starting to weaken" in Michigan's largest city.

But Mike Duggan also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.

Meanwhile, health officials reported Wednesday that Michigan has had nearly 20,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 total deaths from the disease caused by the virus.

There were fewer new Michigan cases and deaths reported Wednesday than on Tuesday.

A local leader in northern Michigan has asked the governor to bar people from travelling back and forth to their second homes, saying it puts year-round residents of vacation communities at greater risk.

Michigan lawmakers extend emergency declaration in pandemic

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Michigan Legislature has lengthened Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus emergency declaration by 23 days, through April, rather than adopt the 70-day extension she had sought.

Republicans say they had to vote Tuesday to keep Whitmer's emergency declaration from expiring. But Democrats say it would not have lapsed because she issued a declaration last week, meaning legislators did not have to vote until April 29.

Lengthening Whitmer's emergency is important because the original declaration is the basis for roughly 30 subsequent executive orders, including those telling people to stay home and closing schools and businesses.