Detroit Free Press Marathon going ahead with U.S.-only race

Detroit's cross-border marathon is staying on the U.S. side of the Detroit River this year, organizers say.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon announced that given the "fluidity" of the pandemic and restrictions at the border — and the race being less than three months away — a decision was made to proceed with a Detroit-only route.

"Running internationally is a beloved and unique component of our race, and because of that, we exhausted every opportunity and avenue, hoping that we would continue that tradition this year," the organization said on its website on Thursday.

The marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay take place on Oct. 17. It's only the third time in the race's four-decade history that runners will be competing within Detroit only.

The route usually crosses the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Last year's event was virtual, amid the pandemic and restrictions on non-essential travel at the border.

The Canadian federal government announced earlier this month that as of Aug. 9., U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada for non-essential purposes if they're fully vaccinated.

The U.S. has yet to reciprocate to Canadians. The government recently extended the border shutdown until at least Aug. 21.