Section of roadway collapses near Gordie Howe Bridge project work in Detroit

A 30-metre section of a Detroit roadway where work involving the Gordie Howe International Bridge project was taking place has collapsed.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause is not yet known.

"The road failure caused the compromised concrete to collapse inward," said Heather Grondin, vice-president of corporate affairs and external relations for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The section is located on West Fort Street at Cavalry Street, not directly on the site where the bridge is being constructed but closer to the work being done on the Michigan Interchange.

A photo published by the Detroit Free Press shows a section of roadway where the asphalt has crumbled into the ground.

Grondin confirmed that Bridging North America (BNA), the construction consortium building the bridge, had been conducting sheet piling in the area nearby.

No workers were on site when it happened, and no one was hurt.

A road closure is in place between Livernois and Campbell Street. Grondin said they anticipate one lane will be open in each direction by tomorrow.

Bridge officials were made aware of the incident on Sunday and it happened the night prior.

The $5.7-billion Gordie Howe Bridge, which connects Windsor and Detroit, is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

If the collapse is found to be related to the bridge project, Grondin said any costs would be paid for by BNA.