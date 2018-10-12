Skip to Main Content
11 bodies of babies found in ceiling of closed Detroit funeral home

11 bodies of babies found in ceiling of closed Detroit funeral home

Construction workers have found 11 bodies of babies in the ceiling of a closed Detroit funeral home, which had its license taken away six months ago.

The funeral home was shut down in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies

Detroit police say construction workers found 11 bodies of babies hidden in the ceiling of a funeral home that was closed down in April.

The bodies of 11 babies have been found hidden in a ceiling of a closed funeral home by construction workers, Detroit police say.

The State of Michigan closed down Cantrell Funeral Home, located at the city's east side, six months ago. 

Police say nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and two were found in caskets.

A search has been ordered by police to make sure there are no more bodies inside.

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the license of the funeral home in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies.

The funeral home was also found to have other violations such as two improperly stored bodies covered in what appeared to be mould, and a third body with unknown fluids covering the facial area.

