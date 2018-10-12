11 bodies of babies found in ceiling of closed Detroit funeral home

The bodies of 11 babies have been found hidden in a ceiling of a closed funeral home by construction workers, Detroit police say.

The State of Michigan closed down Cantrell Funeral Home, located at the city's east side, six months ago.

Police say nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and two were found in caskets.

A search has been ordered by police to make sure there are no more bodies inside.

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the license of the funeral home in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies.

The funeral home was also found to have other violations such as two improperly stored bodies covered in what appeared to be mould, and a third body with unknown fluids covering the facial area.