'Could be more' remains hidden in former Detroit funeral home

It was an anonymous letter that led inspectors to the remains of fetuses in a closed Detroit funeral home trash-strewn basement.

Director of state bureau of operations, securities and commercial licensing, Julia Dale, said "there could be more" remains as workers continue to clear the building.

Remains of 10 fetuses and one full-term infant were found hidden Cantrell Funeral Home located in Detroit's east end. The funeral home was shut down in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies.

Identifying those remains could take weeks or months, according to a medical examiner.

Wayne County chief medical examiner Carl Schmidt said because the remains had "reached a funeral home ... there should be a record somewhere."

However, the identification would depend on the availability of those records.

For some fetuses, they have an identifying label from a hospital, which could help with identification, said Schmidt.

Detroit police chief James Craig said a criminal complaint will be opened against the owners.