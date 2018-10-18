Skip to Main Content
'Could be more' remains hidden in former Detroit funeral home

Identifying the 11 bodies found hidden in a now closed Detroit funeral home could take months, according to a medical examiner.

Police found 10 bodies of fetuses and one of a full-term infant

Exterior of the former Cantrell Funeral Home building is seen on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 in Detroit. An anonymously written letter led Michigan inspectors to find badly decomposed remains of 11 infants hidden in a ceiling compartment of the shuttered Detroit funeral home. (The Associated Press)

It was an anonymous letter that led inspectors to the remains of fetuses in a closed Detroit funeral home trash-strewn basement.

Director of state bureau of operations, securities and commercial licensing, Julia Dale, said "there could be more" remains as workers continue to clear the building.

Remains of 10 fetuses and one full-term infant were found hidden Cantrell Funeral Home located in Detroit's east end. The funeral home was shut down in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies.

Identifying those remains could take weeks or months, according to a medical examiner.

Wayne County chief medical examiner Carl Schmidt said because the remains had "reached a funeral home ... there should be a record somewhere." 

However, the identification would depend on the availability of those records.

For some fetuses, they have an identifying label from a hospital, which could help with identification, said Schmidt.

Detroit police chief James Craig said a criminal complaint will be opened against the owners.

