Detroit region cleans up after heavy rains wreak havoc

Residents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands.

Bags of trash lined neighbourhood streets in suburban Grosse Pointe Farms as garbage trucks made special rounds to help pick up debris, including damaged furniture and bedding.

A day earlier Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office declared a state of emergency for Detroit and surrounding Wayne County daylong rain flooded freeways and streets. Health officials warned of hazardous conditions Sunday amid cleanup efforts and cautioned residents to stay out flood waters.

A vehicle is pushed out of flood waters along Interstate 75 near Superior Street in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021. ((Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP))

"Floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and other injuries," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, state's chief medical executive and chief health deputy.

The Port Austin area on Michigan's Thumb was also reeling from storm damage, including a suspected tornado Saturday evening. There were reports of a badly damaged home, scattered trees and downed power lines, but no major injuries.

DTE Energy said roughly 22,000 customers remained without power Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power said crews were also were restoring power for thousands in Michigan and northern Indiana.

A sign warns of high water on a flooded Interstate 75 at 7 Mile Road in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021. ((Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP))

More than 6 inches (15.2 centimetres) of rain fell Friday in parts of the Detroit area, overloading sewer systems. Some streets were completely flooded, while low-lying sections of freeways saw water deep enough to cover car tires and hoods.