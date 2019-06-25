Detroit's plans for fireworks leaves Windsor officials scrambling for safe solution

Officials in Detroit announced the 2020 Ford Fireworks would go ahead this year as a televised event on August 31, with citizens being kept away from the riverfront to maintain physical distancing measures.

That announcement may have come as a surprise to officials in Windsor, as the city has asked the Windsor Essex County Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, for advice on whether the city should allow spectators at the riverfront for the event.

Late last night, Windsor's mayor's office contacted Ahmed about planning for the annual show.

"I am still concerned that we don't know what would happen, what the situation looks like in August. What could happen in the future, I don't know, if the province come back and maybe loosen those restrictions," said Ahmed.

Ahmed said there is no way to predict if we will have zero cases by then, or possibly hundreds.

"It just makes me nervous when people are thinking about it, and events like these can really trigger what we are calling I guess a second wave, even locally," he said.

State and city officials in Michigan plan on formulating public safety guidelines for this year's Ford Fireworks, "in the coming three months," according to a media release issued Wednesday.

CBC Windsor asked some residents walking along the river Thursday for their thoughts on this year's fete.

"If you look at California, Florida the beach — they don't care," said Kenny Ing, referring to the amount of people who have swarmed those areas after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Ing doesn't think the show is a good idea.

"I don't think so, you put people in a risky situation," he said. "I'd rather watch it on TV. Too many people around, the virus still isn't done yet."

Ryan Sleiman said he thinks it's a good idea during "tough times"

"Even though we can't have the crowds we normally would... it's a good tradition in Windsor," he said. "If they police it well and they tell people not to [congregate] I think it will be OK."

Sarah Abouzeeni said she thinks it's sad, because she'd like to see them with everyone.

"Watching fireworks on TV and getting the whole vibe outdoors is not the same whatsoever," she said. "But I don't think people will stay away. We just got sunny weather and no one is away from each other — everyone is touching, hugging and hanging out."

Abouzeeni said if people can't come together for the event, there's really no point of a televised version.