Detroit firefighters face discipline for burning home photo, says commissioner
Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said Friday an investigation determined the firefighters entered the house Dec. 31, but were ordered out amid concerns about the building's safety.
Photo was taken to celebrate retiring fire battalion chief
Detroit's fire commissioner says a group of firefighters who posed for a photo in front of a vacant burning home will be disciplined for what he calls their "momentary lapse in judgment."
Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said Friday an investigation determined the firefighters entered the house Dec. 31 to fight the blaze but were ordered out amid concerns about the building's safety.
He said in a statement that a suggestion was then made to take a photo with a retiring battalion chief in front of the building.
Jones called that "inappropriate behaviour." He said all involved will face discipline but declined to discuss details.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.