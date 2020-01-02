Brass upset over Detroit firefighters' burning home photo
Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief
A photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a home engulfed in flames was "inappropriate and unprofessional" and will result in disciplinary action, Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said.
The photo was posted Tuesday just before midnight on the Facebook page "Detroit Fire Incidents Page." It included a caption: "Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!" It has since been taken down.
Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.
"There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement," Jones said in a statement. "Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them."
Jones added, "Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner."
Fornell said the photo was taken outside a vacant house city's west side, where the fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. The house was too dangerous to enter, he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.