Detroit fines company for illegally storing limestone at site of river dock collapse

A Detroit official says a company has been fined $10,000 for illegally storing tons of limestone for months.

David Bell, the city's director of buildings, safety engineering and environmental, said Revere Dock LLC stored 40,000 tons (36,287 metric tons) of limestones on its dock along the Detroit River without a permit since July 2019.

The Detroit News reported that the company owns the site where a dock collapsed Nov. 26 and sent construction aggregate material into the river.

Federal officials found uranium, lead, several chemicals and heavy metals after the collapse.

All levels detected for those metals were below the established regulatory guidelines for drinking water set by the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency and the state of Michigan.