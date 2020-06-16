Skip to Main Content
Detroit removes bust of Christopher Columbus from downtown
The bust of Christopher Columbus has been removed and placed in storage until its future can be decided.

The bust was in its downtown spot for 110 years

A bust of Christopher Columbus, seen here after being vandalized in 2015, was removed by City of Detroit officials as they decide what to do with it. (David Guralnick/Detroit News/The Associated Press)

The City of Detroit has removed a bust of explorer Christopher Columbus from a downtown spot after 110 years.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Monday that the bust has been placed in storage until its future could be determined.

The move comes as cities across the world protect or remove statues and public monuments that celebrate people linked to the subjugation of minorities.

In 2015, the statue that stands on the corner of East Jefferson and Randolph streets was vandalized with a hatchet affixed to the head and red paint.

The Detroit Columbus bust was a gift from the readers of an Italian newspaper in honour of the 400th anniversary of Columbus' death.

By the 1990s, a new generation of Indigenous activists blamed Columbus for launching centuries of Indigenous genocide.

