Windsor·Video

After a COVID-19 intermission, Broadway in Detroit is back and eager for Canadian patrons

When Broadway in Detroit reopened its doors to patrons after a lengthy intermission courtesy of COVID-19, general manager Jamie Budgett said it was "incredibly emotional." 

Detroit's Fisher Theatre reopened after nearly 2 years being closed

CBC News ·
The Lion King Musical by Broadway in Detroit will start performances in January. (Submitted by Broadway in Detroit)

The theatre officially launched its Broadway season on Oct. 9 — reopening for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. Now, Budgett said they are well underway to condensing three years' worth of programming into two seasons, bringing audiences all the Rent and Pretty Woman they've been missing. 

"When we had that first night back, where we had customers coming through the door, all the staff back, you know, it felt amazing," said Budgett. 

Along with welcoming back their American guests, Budgett said they are eager to have Canadians back. 

He said Canadian patrons make up between four and five per cent of their yearly 350,000 to 400,000 customers. 

"We rely on [Canadians] enormously to come across the border to us," Budgett said. 

A still from Hairspray, which will play in certain Detroit theatres mid-January. (Submitted by Broadway in Detroit)

Here's what you can expect

To get in to the theatre, Budgett said patrons must either show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. 

Seating is not physically distanced, as Budgett said it's not "financially viable" in a theatre setting, but he said masks must be worn at all times unless guests are eating or drinking. 

He said they also put in a new ventilation system and are adhering to all cleaning protocols. 

"We've actually found that people are really ready to get back into theatres and we've been really really pleased with audience numbers that we're seeing," Budgett said, adding that there is some hesitancy but he hopes the measures they are putting in place make people feel comfortable. 

A still from Beautiful The Carole King Musical, which Broadway in Detroit will start playing in January. (Submitted by Broadway in Detroit)
