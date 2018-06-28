Buckle up - Detroit Auto Show switching dates for outdoor activities

The North American International Auto Show will no longer be held in January starting 2020 — with hopes that having it during warmer months can allow for some outdoor activity.

The iconic car show brings in hundreds of thousands of people to get a first glance at some of the newest vehicles every year at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

CBC's teen auto show correspondent Kegun Morkin tells us about the Audi R8 V10 Plus, on display at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. 0:55

"We're doing our work and looking at a new date change for the show that will allow us to leave Cobo's four walls and do some experiential activities outside," said spokesman Max Muncey.

The new dates will be announced on July 24. The January dates for 2019 remain unchanged.

Muncey said the change will be made with input from industry partners.

"All those individuals that have played a role in the show in the past have a seat at the table currently as part of our discussion," he said, who adds there are no plans to leave the Cobo Centre as the venue.

"Those awards and things that are happening in and around the show have all been under consideration and at this point the team at the show is doing a deep dive and analyzing the information."