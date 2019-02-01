Possible rubella exposure warning for Detroit auto show attendees

Visitors to the North American International Auto Show 2019 (NAIAS) are being warned of potential exposure to rubella, also known as German measles.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued the statement Friday, saying the department was notified by another state that a visitor attending the show on Jan. 13 to 15 had been diagnosed with rubella.

"This individual may have been contagious while in Detroit," the statement says.

MDHHS says rubella is a viral illness, spread through coughing and sneezing.

Here are some symptoms:

Low-grade fever.

Sore throat.

Rash that starts on the face and spreads to rest of the body.

The department says symptoms can begin between 12 and 23 days after a person contracts the disease. Infected individuals are most contagious while the rash is erupting.

The disease can cause miscarriages or serious birth defects if a woman is unvaccinated and infected while pregnant.

Rubella can be prevented with rubella-containing vaccine, the department says, which is primarily given as a combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

If you may have been exposed and are unsure of your vaccination status, you should contact your health care provider.