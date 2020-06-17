Detroit's North American International Auto Show could have added a 'spark' to industry

Many Windsorites would have been heading to the 2020 North American International Auto Show this week, but because of COVID-19 they won't get the chance to marvel at the latest models.

The loss of this year's annual event, a 31-year-old staple for auto enthusiasts, is just another hit to the auto industry during COVID-19, Automotive News publisher Jason Stein told CBC's Windsor Morning on Wednesday.

The show usually drives crowds of tourists to the City of Detroit and showcases the latest vehicles to consumers. Typically, the show takes place in January, but for 2020 it was moved to June to attract more tourists.

"(The Auto Show) would have showcased the area, the resurgence of the city, hopefully added a bit of a spark to an auto industry that was...plateauing but at very high sales numbers and the opportunity to change things up," Stein said.

Without shows such as Detroit's, major auto companies have had to rely on other marketing strategies, like virtual reveals, to promote their latest products, he said.

"But what you lose, obviously, is that in-person consumer experience with the model where it's on a turning stand or or you can sit inside the vehicle," Stein said. "They haven't figured out how to go from the introduction to the dealership and what that piece is in between."

In Canada, Stein said auto sales were down about 45 per cent in May. While the drop is significant, it's not as bad as the 85 per cent that experts had predicted, he added.

The TCF convention centre that has housed the show, was turned into a temporary field hospital at the end of March to manage the number of growing COVID-19 cases in the region.

The show plans to return in June 2021.

