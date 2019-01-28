Auto show attendance down, high hopes for 2020 show changes

After more than two weeks of vehicle and technology reveals, the numbers are in.

The 2019 North American International Auto Show closed out its 16 days of industry reveals, selling 774,179 tickets.

Michael O'Callaghan, executive vice president and CEO of Detroit Metro Convention Visitor's Bureau, said NAIAS is the biggest single event that takes place in Michigan.

"What we've learned is that while most of the people who come to the show are from southeastern Michigan or from Ontario, there are a fair number of people who come here from other parts of the country, some from overseas," said O'Callaghan. "It's been a wonderful thing for our region."

Chief Financial Officer for the show, David Sowerby, estimated the show's economic impact of $430 million — likening it to holding two Super Bowls.

"The show as we know it will not take place in January as we go forward. They are changing with the auto industry," said O'Callaghan.

Next year's event will follow the Detroit Chevrolet Belle Isle Grand Prix, which O'Callaghan said brings in tens of thousands of people to the region.

Parts of the 2020 event will also take place outdoors, involving downtown Detroit streets and businesses.

While overall attendance decreased from the year before, O'Callaghan said the exposure of being outdoors will get more attention.

"It will be really interesting to see how it evolves over time," said O'Callaghan. "Next June for us is just going to be so incredibly exciting."

Ticketed attendance for the 2018 show was just under 810,000.