Detroit Metropolitan Airport now allows non-flyers to pass through security

A small group of Detroit airport visitors without tickets are now able to access restaurants and shops available beyond the airport's security gates.

That's thanks to a "Destination Pass" that launched Tuesday, available to non-ticketed visitors to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

Debra Sieg, security chief for DTW, explained that passes are part of a new pilot program that's a result of revisions made to airport travel regulations made the U.S. Transportation Security Administration in 2018.

"We've actually had something similar for the guests of our hotel, the Westin," she said. "We've been trying to get it expanded to all customers throughout the community, and the TSA here recently opened up the regulation and have allowed airports to do that."

Only 75 Destination Passes are available per day, though Sieg said the airport could expand the number of available passes depending on interest.

Sieg added that the Destination Passes available for Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 were awarded to eligible applicants within a few hours.

"I don't know if it's just a lot of media attention or a lot of curiosity," she said. "We'll take a couple of days to see what the true impact will be."

Visitors can apply for a pass through the airport's website one day before their visit. Additionally, both Canadian and U.S. citizens are eligible for a pass.

The passes are free of cost, but are only available for use between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

"We're not doing the pass on Monday — that's the TSA's request, because that is our busiest travel day, especially for our business travellers," said Sieg.

If approved, applicants will receive an email notification as well as electronic instructions informing them how and where the pick up the pass.

Destination pass holders will need to go through the same security protocols as ticket-carrying travellers.