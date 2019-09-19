Road closed, more detours for County Road 22 construction in Lakeshore

If you're driving around Lakeshore today, be prepared to take a different route than normal.

The County of Essex is asking motorists to use alternate routes while crews deal with a toppled hydro pole on County Road 22.

A section of County Road 22 has been closed for repairs to the hydro pole. Ontario Provincial Police say the opening time is unknown.

Eastbound traffic should head south on County Road 25, east on County Road 42 and then north on Rourke Line.

Westbound traffic should head south on Rourke Line, west on County Road 42 and then north on County Road 25.

The construction on County Road 22 has tripled commute times for some drivers, so the County of Essex had adjusted the construction zone for Thursday to speed up repaving, including leaving lanes open during the morning rush hour. Renaud Line was to be closed until 7 p.m., but has been reopened to assist with traffic flow.