11 opioid overdoses in a week in Windsor-Essex
Number of overdoses above 5-year average for that period, WECOSS says
A recent increase in the number of opioid-related emergency department visits and calls to EMS have prompted an alert from the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid & Substance Strategy (WECOSS).
The group says there were 11 opioid overdoses recorded, eight of which involved fentanyl, between July 28 and Aug. 3.
"These values exceed our two and five-year historical averages for the current time-frame in question," WECOSS said in a media release.
Nine of the opioid overdoses were reported by Windsor Regional Hospital, and the remaining two by Erie Shores Healthcare.
The notification system also identified 18 substance-use-related EMS calls, all of which were made over seven consecutive days.
Seven non-opioid overdoses, all involving fentanyl, were also reported by Windsor Regional Hospital during the same timeframe.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?