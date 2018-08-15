Anonymous burial in Georgia matched to Mich. teen missing since 1979

DNA tests have confirmed the remains of an unknown person buried in Georgia are those of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his southeastern Michigan home in 1979.

Michigan State police say a forensic analyst from University of North Texas' Center for Human Identification revealed the match with Dennis Greer.

Investigators say he left his high school in the Lenawee County community of Addison on Feb. 12, 1979, and two days later was hit by a semi-truck while hitchhiking near Macon, Georgia two days later, roughly 1,013.89 km from home.

The case was reopened in 2014 and last December, a retired sheriff's deputy from Bibb County in Georgia made the connection to Greer.

Relatives say Greer's remains are expected to be cremated and returned to Michigan.

