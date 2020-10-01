Windsor artist's new mural to be incorporated in unique Detroit building

Three years ago, Windsor artist Daniel Bombardier, better known as DENIAL, painted a mural on a brick building at the Eastern Market in Detroit.

The 100 foot by 35 foot mural is about to be destroyed because the building is being torn down to make way for a new building.

But thanks to Dutch firm, MVRDV, Bombardier's mural will be preserved in glass and incorporated into a new structure.

The mural is located at the corner of Russell Street and Division Street in Detroit's Eastern Market district. (Submitted by Daniel Bombardier)

"They told me the concepts they were playing around with and it was just mind blowing," said Bombardier.

Artist Daniel Bombardier, better known as DENIAL (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The artist says he's been working with the building owners, emailing different versions of the mural back and forth over the past year. The old building is being scanned and the exterior texture of the brick and architecture of the building will be used to create a 3D relief in glass panels that replicate the original.

Bombardier's mural will be fused into the glass panels to recreate the original wall on the ground floor of the new facility called, the Glass Mural Building.

The new glass mural building will be going up on the same site where the building with Bombardier's mural is now. (Submitted by Daniel Bombardier)

"It's turning out really great," said Bombardier. "It's just a very colourful and interesting, unique building. I haven't seen a building like this outside of like Dubai or Europe."

The mural depicts Detroit's comeback and Bombardier is thrilled it will be preserved for generations to come.

"We wanted to create this story that would kind of last the next hundred years for people to look at and see where Detroit started to change for the positive," he said.

Bombardier is working with Detroit artist Sheefy McFly who is working on a mural for the second floor. The third floor will feature temporary artwork that will change over time.

Construction on the Glass Mural Building is set to begin next year. When complete the building will only be the third of its kind in the US.