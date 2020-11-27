Delta Chi headquarters shuts down Windsor chapter over racist and hateful chat messages

The Delta Chi fraternity headquarters says it has closed down operations of its Windsor chapter and suspended all its members after racist and hateful messages were allegedly exchanged by its members at the University of Windsor.

It will seek to permanently close the chapter as part of an internal investigation.

"I am appalled and disgusted at what was presented to the University and our International Headquarters," Jerod Breit, Executive Director of Delta Chi, said in a statement to CBC News.

"That anyone, let alone members of Delta Chi, would say or believe in what these students, many now alumni, have expressed is deeply disturbing."

The statement said the international headquarters, based in Indianapolis, will seek the maximum penalty for the members allegedly involved, which is permanent expulsion.

It went on to say that the International Fraternity Headquarters "has placed the Windsor chapter under conservatorship suspended the student membership of all undergraduates, and ceased operations indefinitely, pending the outcome of the commission hearing." It added that it will then seek a permanent suspension of the chapter.

"Delta Chi denounces all forms of hatred, racism, bigotry and violence, and holds individuals accountable for actions that do not reflect our values," the statement said.