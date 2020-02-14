As a mid-winter snow storm hit Windsor, a driver dropped off a much needed delivery to a homeowner who found themselves a little desperate.

Not a bowl of soup or fresh pizza. It was a shovel from Wal-Mart.

That's the essence of Deliverbae, a startup launched in 2017 that promises to deliver anything you want, anywhere you want in the city within an hour.

The startup promises to deliver anything, anywhere within an hour, either retail items or food. (Submitted by Deliverbae)

"I was just doing food delivery when one of my friends said 'Hey, we ran out of toilet paper," said Miraj Hossain, president and CEO of Deliverbae.

The startup rolled out from there, beginning from an idea among friends to a company that averages 10 deliveries a day. It now has a team of eight people behind the app and dozens of drivers brought in as independent contractors.

Finding a version of success

Hossain, 24, has big plans for the startup, hoping to launch in Chatham, London and other markets in Ontario, but he also believes success can be found in the failures.

"We had a lot of ups and downs while launching this app," said Hossain, recalling the bugs, test orders and logistics that were worked out in real time.

He can remember days when friends and family tried to convince him to give it all up - but he kept pushing through.

"As an entrepreneur it's like jumping out of the plane and building the parachute on the way down, so for us we've had a lot of those moments," said Hossain.

Jackie Csonka-Peeren is an entrepreneurship professor at Ryerson University in Toronto. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Jackie Csonka-Peeren, an expert in entrepreneurial research and training and lecturer at Ryerson University, believes that's the mindset needed to be successful.

"There's been a real evolution with young people," said Csonka-Peeren, adding that failure is only valuable if a business owner reflects on what went wrong.

More advice for people creating their own career

"In the lean start-up method, you do that through experimenting. Basically your product or your service is the thing that you're experimenting within your lab - and the lab is the marketplace."

That experience is big for Hossain, who lists this as one of a few projects he has dreams of launching. It's especially important considering his attitude toward turning a profit.

"We're not focused on money, as of now, because it's a business where it's all about high volume," said Hossain, adding that they're not making money at the moment.

Deliverbae hits A'Burg

In February, their marketplace grew, with Deliverbae launching in Amherstburg after a push from another young entrepreneur, Linden Crain.

"It's the first on demand delivery service to enter that market and I think that the pulling factor for a lot of the business is that we're from Windsor," said Crain.

Crain has talked with around 20 restaurants in Amherstburg hoping to get them on board so Deliverbae becomes their delivery service provider.

